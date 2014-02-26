FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-IBRD prices 100 mln Turkish Lisa 2015 bond
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 26, 2014 / 3:05 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-IBRD prices 100 mln Turkish Lisa 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction

and Development (IBRD)

Issue Amount 100 million Turkish Lira

Maturity Date September 10, 2015

Coupon 10.75 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price 99.875

Yield 10.847 pct

Payment Date March 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s)

Full fees 0.125 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN XS1040859461

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.