New Issue-IBRD prices 100 mln Turkish Lisa 2015 bond

Feb 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction
and Development (IBRD)
Issue Amount 100 million Turkish Lira
Maturity Date September 10, 2015
Coupon 10.75 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price 99.875
Yield 10.847 pct
Payment Date March 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s)
Full fees 0.125 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
