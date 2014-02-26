New Issue- BPCE prices 500 mln euro 2023 bond

Feb 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower BPCE SFH
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date November 29, 2023
Coupon 2.375 pct
Reoffer price 101.961
Spread 30 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 59.5bp
Over the August 2023 Bund
Payment Date March 6, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Natixis
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
