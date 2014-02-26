FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2014 / 3:26 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- BPCE prices 500 mln euro 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower BPCE SFH

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date November 29, 2023

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 101.961

Spread 30 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 59.5bp

Over the August 2023 Bund

Payment Date March 6, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Natixis

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

ISIN FR0011637743

