FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Leaseplan adds 200 mln SEK to 2017 FRN
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 26, 2014 / 3:22 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Leaseplan adds 200 mln SEK to 2017 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Leaseplan Corporation

Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date March 6, 2017

Coupon 3 month STIBOR + 85 basis points

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 month STIBOR + 85 basis points

Payment Date March 6, 2014

Lead Manager(s) SEB

Ratings Baa2(Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 450 million

Swedish crown when fungible

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.