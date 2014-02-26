New Issue-Leaseplan adds 200 mln SEK to 2017 FRN

Feb 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Leaseplan Corporation
Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date March 6, 2017
Coupon 3 month STIBOR + 85 basis points
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3 month STIBOR + 85 basis points
Payment Date March 6, 2014
Lead Manager(s) SEB
Ratings Baa2(Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
The issue size will total 450 million
Swedish crown when fungible
