New Issue-Landshypotek adds 200 mln SEK to 2019 bond
February 26, 2014 / 3:56 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Landshypotek adds 200 mln SEK to 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Landshypotek Bank

Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date February 18, 2019

Coupon 3 month STIBOR + 40 basis points

Payment Date March 5, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Danske

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

The issue size will total 700 million

Swedish crown when fungible

ISIN SE0005731593

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

