New Issue-Landshypotek adds 200 mln SEK to 2019 bond

Feb 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Landshypotek Bank
Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date February 18, 2019
Coupon 3 month STIBOR + 40 basis points
Payment Date March 5, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Danske
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme
The issue size will total 700 million
Swedish crown when fungible
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)