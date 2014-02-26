New Issue-Landshypotek adds 200 mln SEK to 2019 bond

Feb 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Landshypotek Bank

Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date February 18, 2019

Coupon 3 month STIBOR + 40 basis points

Payment Date March 5, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Danske

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

The issue size will total 700 million

Swedish crown when fungible

ISIN SE0005731593

