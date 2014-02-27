New Issue- Banco De Chile prices dual tranche deal

Feb 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Banco De Chile

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date March 21, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 75bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

ISIN CH0238339367

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date March 21, 2019

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 100.451

Yield 1.255 pct

Spread 80 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0238339433

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date March 21, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Cross Default Yes

