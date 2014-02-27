FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Banco Safra prices 350 mln SFR 2017 bond
February 27, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Banco Safra prices 350 mln SFR 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Banco Safra, Cayman Islands Branch

Issue Amount 350 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 27, 2017

Coupon 1.85 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 1.85 pct

Spread 167.6 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date March 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) UBS, Banco Safra (Cayman Islands)

and Commerzbank

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Six

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

ISIN CH0234487418

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
