New Issue-Banco Safra prices 350 mln SFR 2017 bond

Feb 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Banco Safra, Cayman Islands Branch
Issue Amount 350 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date June 27, 2017
Coupon 1.85 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 1.85 pct
Spread 167.6 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Payment Date March 27, 2014
Lead Manager(s) UBS, Banco Safra (Cayman Islands)
and Commerzbank
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Six
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme
