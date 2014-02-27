FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2014 / 3:17 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-New Issue-KFW prices 100 mln Turkish Lira 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Correction to change the story from increase to new issue.)

Feb 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 100 million Turkish Lira

Maturity Date March 6, 2019

Coupon 10.0 pct

Reoffer price 98.499

Yield 10.40 pct

Payment Date March 6, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank and HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct (Selling 1.1875 pct and M&U 0.1875 pct)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
