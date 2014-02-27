FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P retains 'D' rating on Detroit's general obligation debt
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 27, 2014 / 4:12 PM / 4 years ago

S&P retains 'D' rating on Detroit's general obligation debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s said Detroit’s blueprint to emerge from bankruptcy, announced last week, would have no impact on the ‘D’ rating assigned to the city’s general obligation debt.

“We consider the release of the plan as a step in the city’s bankruptcy process, and although it is an important point on Detroit’s Chapter 9 journey, it is not a seminal event from a credit perspective,” S&P credit analyst Jane Hudson Ridley said in a statement on Thursday.

Detroit, which has a debt of $18 billion, filed for the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history on July 18. S&P issued the ‘D’ rating after the city defaulted on its commitments.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.