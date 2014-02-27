New Issue- DSM prices 500 mln euro 2024 bond

Feb 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date April 3, 2024

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 99.555

Reoffer price 99.555

Yield 2.425 pct

Spread 62 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 6, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, ING & JPMorgan

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1041772986

