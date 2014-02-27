New Issue-JFM prices $1 bln 2019 bond

Feb 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Japan Finance Organization for Muncipalities
Issue Amount $1 Billion
Maturity Date March 6, 2019
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.892
Yield 2.148 pct
Spread 57 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalentto 66bp
Over the 1.5 pct February 2019 UST
Payment Date March 6, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merill Lynch, CITI and DAIWA
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-2
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme
