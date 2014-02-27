FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-JFM prices $1 bln 2019 bond
February 27, 2014 / 4:46 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-JFM prices $1 bln 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Japan Finance Organization for Muncipalities

Issue Amount $1 Billion

Maturity Date March 6, 2019

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.892

Yield 2.148 pct

Spread 57 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalentto 66bp

Over the 1.5 pct February 2019 UST

Payment Date March 6, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merill Lynch, CITI and DAIWA

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-2

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

ISIN XS1031085514

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

