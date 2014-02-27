New Issue-RZD prices 500 mln euro 2023 bond

Feb 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Issuer RZD Capital

Borrower Joint Stock Company Russian Railways

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 06, 2023

Coupon 4.6 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 4.6 pct

Spread 293.3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 321.4bp

Over the February 2023 DBR

Payment Date March 6, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citi, JP Morgan and VTB Capital

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P),

BBB (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1041815116

