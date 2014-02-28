FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Discovery Communications prices 300 mln euro 2022 bond
#Market News
February 28, 2014 / 5:10 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Discovery Communications prices 300 mln euro 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Discovery Communications LLC

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date March 7, 2022

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 99.364

Reoffer price 99.364

Spread 90 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date March 7, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas and JP MOrgan

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law NYC

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
