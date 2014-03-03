FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Allreal Holding prices 125 mln Swiss francs 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
March 3, 2014 / 3:05 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Allreal Holding prices 125 mln Swiss francs 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Allreal Holding

Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 2, 2019

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 100.486

Reoffer price 100.036

Yield 1.242 pct

Spread 78 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date April 2, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse and UBS

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
