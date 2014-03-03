New Issue-EIB adds 125 mln SFR to 2024 bond

March 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date August 02, 2024

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 102.514

Reoffer price 101.764

Yield 1.316 pct

Spread 1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 01, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & ZKB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Notes The issue size will total 600 million Swiss francs

When fungible

Temporary ISIN CH0238731472

Permanent ISIN CH0188927450

