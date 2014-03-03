New Issue-BAT International prices 400 mln euro 2018 FRN

Mar 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower BAT International Finance Plc
Guarantor BAT Plc & BAT Holdings (Netherlands) BV
Issue Amount 400 million euro
Maturity Date March 06, 2018
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 50bp
Issue price 99.801
Reoffer price 99.801
Payment Date March 06, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Societe Generale
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
