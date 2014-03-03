FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-BAT International prices 400 mln euro 2018 FRN
#Credit Markets
March 3, 2014 / 3:45 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-BAT International prices 400 mln euro 2018 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower BAT International Finance Plc

Guarantor BAT Plc & BAT Holdings (Netherlands) BV

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date March 06, 2018

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 50bp

Issue price 99.801

Reoffer price 99.801

Payment Date March 06, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Societe Generale

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1043096400

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

