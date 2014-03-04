New Issue-Ezion Holdings prices SG$55 mln 2020 bond

Mar 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Ezion Holdings Limited
Issue Amount SG$55 Million
Maturity Date March 13, 2020
Coupon 5.1 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 5.1 pct
Spread 321.7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the SOR
Payment Date March 13, 2014
Lead Manager(s) DBS and CIMB
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 250
Governing Law Singapore
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)