New Issue-SFF prices 450 mln SEK 2016 FRN

Mar 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Svensk fastighetsfinansiering AB (SFF)
Issue Amount 450 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date March 14, 2016
Coupon 3 - mOnth Stibor+ 80bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date March 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme
