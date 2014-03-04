FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-SFF prices 450 mln SEK 2016 FRN
#Credit Markets
March 4, 2014 / 11:47 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue-SFF prices 450 mln SEK 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Svensk fastighetsfinansiering AB (SFF)

Issue Amount 450 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date March 14, 2016

Coupon 3 - mOnth Stibor+ 80bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date March 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
