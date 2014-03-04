New Issue-EIB adds 500 mln stg to 2019 bond

Mar 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 500 Million sterling
Maturity Date February 1, 2019
Coupon 1.5 pct
Reoffer price 97.62
Spread 27 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.5 pct March 2017 UKT
Payment Date March 18, 2014
Lead Manager(s) CITI, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Nomura and
Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
The issue size will total 1.5 billion
sterling when fungible
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)