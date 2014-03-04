New Issue-ASB finance prices 300 mln stg 2017 FRN

Mar 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower ASB Finnace Ltd
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date March 13, 2017
Coupon 3-Month Libor + 58bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date March 13, 2014
Lead Manager(s) CBA, Nomura & RBS
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
