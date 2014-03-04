New Issue-ASB finance prices 300 mln stg 2017 FRN

Mar 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower ASB Finnace Ltd

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date March 13, 2017

Coupon 3-Month Libor + 58bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date March 13, 2014

Lead Manager(s) CBA, Nomura & RBS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

