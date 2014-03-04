New Issue-CFF prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 bond

Mar 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Compagnie de Financement Foncier

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date March 11, 2019

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 99.879

Reoffer price 99.879

Yield 1.15 pct

Spread 16 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 52.6bp

Over the OBL 168

Payment Date March 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BLB, HSBC, Natixis, Societe Generale & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0011780832

