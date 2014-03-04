New Issue-CFF prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 bond

Mar 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Compagnie de Financement Foncier
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date March 11, 2019
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 99.879
Reoffer price 99.879
Yield 1.15 pct
Spread 16 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 52.6bp
Over the OBL 168
Payment Date March 11, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BLB, HSBC, Natixis, Societe Generale & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
