New Issue- CCDJ prices 1 bln euro 2019 bond
March 4, 2014 / 2:41 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- CCDJ prices 1 bln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower La Caisse Centrale Desjardins du Quebec

(CCDJ)

Guarantor CCDQ Covered Bond (Legislative) Guarantor

Limited Partnership

Issue Amount 1 Billion Euro

Maturity Date March 11, 2019

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.995

Yield 1.126 pct

Spread 15 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 51.1bp

Over the OBL #168

Payment Date March 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB and DZ

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) and AAA (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Canada

ISIN XS1041750404

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

