New Issue- CCDJ prices 1 bln euro 2019 bond

Mar 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower La Caisse Centrale Desjardins du Quebec
Guarantor CCDQ Covered Bond (Legislative) Guarantor
Limited Partnership
Issue Amount 1 Billion Euro
Maturity Date March 11, 2019
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.995
Yield 1.126 pct
Spread 15 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 51.1bp
Over the OBL #168
Payment Date March 11, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB and DZ
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) and AAA (Fitch)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Canada
