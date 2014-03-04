FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-TVO prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond
#Credit Markets
March 4, 2014 / 2:56 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-TVO prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Teollisuuden Voima Oyj (TVO)

Issue Amount 500 Million euro

Maturity Date March 17, 2021

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 99.607

Reoffer price 99.607

Spread 120 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date March 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Nordea and SEB

Ratings BBB (S&P) and BBB (Fitch)

Listing LUX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1043513529

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

