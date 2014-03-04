New Issue-TVO prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond

Mar 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Teollisuuden Voima Oyj (TVO)
Issue Amount 500 Million euro
Maturity Date March 17, 2021
Coupon 2.5 pct
Issue price 99.607
Reoffer price 99.607
Spread 120 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Payment Date March 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Nordea and SEB
Ratings BBB (S&P) and BBB (Fitch)
Listing LUX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
