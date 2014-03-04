New Issue-Praxair prices 600 mln euro 2020 bond

Mar 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Praxair Inc
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date March 11, 2020
Coupon 1.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.494
Reoffer yield 1.589 pct
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 83.8bp
Over the DBR
Payment Date March 11, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing New York
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law New York
