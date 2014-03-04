FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Praxair prices 600 mln euro 2020 bond
#Market News
March 4, 2014 / 3:10 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Praxair prices 600 mln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Praxair Inc

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date March 11, 2020

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.494

Reoffer yield 1.589 pct

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 83.8bp

Over the DBR

Payment Date March 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing New York

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law New York

ISIN XS1043498382

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
