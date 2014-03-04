New Issue-PSHypo prices Dual Tranche Deal

Mar 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a Dual Tranche priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer Hypothekarinstitute

(PSHypo)

****

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 690 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date February 14, 2022

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 100.068

Reoffer price 99.718

Yield 1.038 pct

Spread 4 basis points

****

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 117 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 3, 2030

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 98.039

Reoffer price 97.606

Yield 1.796 pct

Spread 8 basis points

Notes The issue size will total 512 million

Swiss francs when fungible

****

Common Terms

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date March 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse and UBS

Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

