New Issue-Lowell Group prices 115 mln stg 2019 bond

Mar 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Lowell Group Financing Plc
Issue Amount 115 million sterling
Maturity Date April 01, 2019
Coupon 5.875 pct
Issue price Par
Yield 5.874
Spread 400 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.25 pct Due 2019 UKT
Payment Date March 11, 2014
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan & Goldman Sachs International
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Regs ISIN XS1028960331
