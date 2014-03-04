New Issue-KBN adds $350 mln to 2017 FRN

March 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Kommunalbanken (KBN)
Issue Amount $350 Million
Maturity Date May 2, 2017
Coupon 3 month LIBOR + 12 basis points
Issue price 100.101
Reoffer price 100.101
Discount Margin 3 month LIBOR + 9 basis points
Payment Date March 11, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas , Goldnman Sachs and MS
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-2
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
The issue size will total $850 million when fungible
RegS ISIN XS0925178880
