New Issue-FMS Wertmanagement prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
March 5, 2014 / 2:01 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-FMS Wertmanagement prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagemnet

Guarantor Finanacial Market Stabilisation Fund of the

Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 12, 2018

Coupon 0.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.768

Reoffer yield 0.684 pct

Spread 11 Basis points

Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps, equivalent to 23.1bp

Over the OBL 166

Payment Date March 12, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Morgan Stanley and Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN DE000A1X3FW3

