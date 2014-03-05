FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Deutsche Bank prices 2 bln euro 2016 FRN
#Credit Markets
March 5, 2014 / 2:06 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Deutsche Bank prices 2 bln euro 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Deutsche Bank

Issue Amount 2 billion euro

Maturity Date March 11, 2016

Coupon 3 month EURIBOR + 25 basis points

Issue price 99.899

Reoffer price 99.899

Discount Margin 3 month EURIBOR + 30 basis points

Payment Date March 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000DB7XLS9

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

