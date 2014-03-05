New Issue-Deutsche Bank prices 2 bln euro 2016 FRN

Mar 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Deutsche Bank

Issue Amount 2 billion euro

Maturity Date March 11, 2016

Coupon 3 month EURIBOR + 25 basis points

Issue price 99.899

Reoffer price 99.899

Discount Margin 3 month EURIBOR + 30 basis points

Payment Date March 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000DB7XLS9

