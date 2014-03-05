New Issue-Deutsche Bank prices 2 bln euro 2016 FRN

Mar 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Deutsche Bank
Issue Amount 2 billion euro
Maturity Date March 11, 2016
Coupon 3 month EURIBOR + 25 basis points
Issue price 99.899
Reoffer price 99.899
Discount Margin 3 month EURIBOR + 30 basis points
Payment Date March 11, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
