New Issue-Heidelbergcement prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

Mar 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Heidelbergcement Finance Luxembourg SA

Guarantor Heidelbergcement AG & Hanson Ltd

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 12, 2019

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 98.839

Reoffer price 98.839

Yield 2.5 pct

Spread 150 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 12, 2014

Lead Manager(s) IMI, BLB, Commerzbank, LBBW, Medio, SEB, Morgan Stanley, RBS,

BNP Paribas, BAML, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Danske, Helaba, Nordea,

RBI & Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s)

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1044496203

