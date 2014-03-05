New Issue-Heidelbergcement prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

Mar 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Heidelbergcement Finance Luxembourg SA
Guarantor Heidelbergcement AG & Hanson Ltd
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 12, 2019
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 98.839
Reoffer price 98.839
Yield 2.5 pct
Spread 150 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 12, 2014
Lead Manager(s) IMI, BLB, Commerzbank, LBBW, Medio, SEB, Morgan Stanley, RBS,
BNP Paribas, BAML, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Danske, Helaba, Nordea,
RBI & Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s)
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
