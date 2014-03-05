New Issue-Credit Suisse prices 1.75 bln euro 2019 bond

Mar 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Credit Suisse
Guarantor Credit Suisse Hypotheken
Issue Amount 1.75 billion euro
Maturity Date March 12, 2019
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 99.429
Reoffer price 99.429
Yield 1.118 pct
Spread 13 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 47.9 basis points
Over the 1 pct February 2019 OBL #168
Payment Date March 12, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, Commerzbank, Credit Agricole CIB,
Danske, Natixis and Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) and AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)