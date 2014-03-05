FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-CDC prices $1.bln 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
March 5, 2014 / 4:41 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-CDC prices $1.bln 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Caisse Des Depots Et Consignations

Issue Amount $1 billion

Maturity Date March 13, 2017

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 99.972

Reoffer price 99.972

Yield 1.01 pct

Spread 17 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date March 13, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, JP MOrgan, Nomura and Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0011781756

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

