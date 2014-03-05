New Issue-AFDB prices $1 mln 2017 bond

Mar 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower African Development Bank (AFDB)

Issue Amount $1 billion

Maturity Date May 15, 2017

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 99.866

Reoffer price 99.866

Spread 1 basis point

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swap

Over the 0.625 pct Feb 2017 UST

Payment Date March 12, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley

and TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN US00828EBC21

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)