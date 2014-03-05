New Issue-AFDB prices $1 mln 2017 bond

Mar 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower African Development Bank (AFDB)
Issue Amount $1 billion
Maturity Date May 15, 2017
Coupon 0.875 pct
Issue price 99.866
Reoffer price 99.866
Spread 1 basis point
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swap
Over the 0.625 pct Feb 2017 UST
Payment Date March 12, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley
and TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
