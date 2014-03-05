New Issue-Danske prices 750 mln euro 2020 bond

Mar 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Danske Bank

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date Paerpetual NC6

Coupon 5.75 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 464 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date March 12, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BAML, BNP Paribas, Danske, Goldman Scachs, HSBC and JP Morgan

Ratings BB+ (S&P) and BB+ (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English and Danish

ISIN XS1044578273

