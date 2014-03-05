FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Danske prices 750 mln euro 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
March 5, 2014 / 6:12 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Danske prices 750 mln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Danske Bank

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date Paerpetual NC6

Coupon 5.75 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 464 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date March 12, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BAML, BNP Paribas, Danske, Goldman Scachs, HSBC and JP Morgan

Ratings BB+ (S&P) and BB+ (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English and Danish

ISIN XS1044578273

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
