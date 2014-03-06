New Issue-Suntec REIT adds SG$110 mln to 2020 bond

Mar 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increase on Thursday.

Borrower Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust

Guarantor HSBC Institutional Trust Services

(Singapore)

Issue Amount SG$110 million

Maturity Date February 10, 2020

Coupon 3.35 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 3.35 pct

Payment Date March 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) DBS and OCBC

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing SGX

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total SG$ 310 mln

when fungible

ISIN SG6OG5000008

