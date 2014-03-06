New Issue-Suntec REIT adds SG$110 mln to 2020 bond

Mar 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increase on Thursday.
Borrower Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust
Guarantor HSBC Institutional Trust Services
(Singapore)
Issue Amount SG$110 million
Maturity Date February 10, 2020
Coupon 3.35 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 3.35 pct
Payment Date March 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) DBS and OCBC
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing SGX
Denoms (K) 250
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
The issue size will total SG$ 310 mln
when fungible
