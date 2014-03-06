New Issue-Kiwibank prices 175 mln SFR 2019 bond

Mar 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on thursday.
Borrower Kiwibank Ltd
Issue Amount 175 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date April 04, 2019
Coupon 0.875 pct
Issue price 100.793
Reoffer price 100.293
Yield 0.815 pct
Spread 31 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 04, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
