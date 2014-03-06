New Issue-EIB adds 50 mln Turkish lira to 2016 bond

Mar 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 50 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date January 25, 2016
Coupon 7.25 pct
Issue price 95.375
Yield 10.074 pct
Payment Date March 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.125 pct (1.0 pct selling & 0.125 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
The issue size will total 765 million Turkish lira
When fungible
