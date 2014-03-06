FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-DG Hypo prices 200 mln euro 2016 Frn
March 6, 2014 / 2:01 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-DG Hypo prices 200 mln euro 2016 Frn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Deutsche Genossenschafts Hypothekenbank AG

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date December 13, 2016

Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 3bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date March 13, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Dekabank

Listing Hamburg

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance programme

ISIN DE000A1REZY9

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
