New Issue-DG Hypo prices 200 mln euro 2016 Frn

Mar 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Deutsche Genossenschafts Hypothekenbank AG
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date December 13, 2016
Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 3bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date March 13, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Dekabank
Listing Hamburg
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance programme
