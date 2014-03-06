New Issue-BPIM prices 1.25 bln euro 2019 bond

Mar 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on thursday.

Borrower Banco Popolare Sc

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date March 14, 2019

Coupon 3.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.635

Spread 255 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 290.4bp

Over the OBL 168

Payment Date March 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Banca Aletti, Bank of MAerica, Mediobance & Nomura

Ratings Ba3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1044894944

