New Issue-EIB adds 100 mln stg to 2019 FRN

Mar 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 100 million sterling
Maturity Date April 19, 2019
Coupon 3 month LIBOR + 25 basis points
Issue price 100.3030
Reoffer price 100.3030
Discount Margin 3 month LIBOR + 19 basis points
Payment Date March 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
The issue size will total 1.75 billion
sterling when fungible
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)