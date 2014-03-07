New Issue-LBBW adds 125 mln euros to 2016 bond

Mar 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on friday.

Borrower Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg (LBBW)

Issue Amount 125 million euro

Maturity Date June 21, 2016

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 104.495

Yield 0.262 pct

Payment Date March 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, LBBW, Societe Generale CIB & UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) AAA (Fitch)

Listing Stuttgart

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.375 billion euro

When fungible

ISIN DE000LB0B9J0

