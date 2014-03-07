FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-BayernLB prices 200 mln euro 2018 bond
March 7, 2014 / 12:47 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-BayernLB prices 200 mln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB)

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date March 13, 2018

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 99.73

Reoffer price 99.73

Yield 0.944 pct

Payment Date March 13, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Ratings Baa1(Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000BLB2QR7

