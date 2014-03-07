New Issue-BayernLB prices 200 mln euro 2018 bond

Mar 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB)
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date March 13, 2018
Coupon 0.875 pct
Issue price 99.73
Reoffer price 99.73
Yield 0.944 pct
Payment Date March 13, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BLB
Ratings Baa1(Moody‘s)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)