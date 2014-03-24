FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FACTBOX-Asia-Pacific new oilfields and output expansions
#Energy
March 24, 2014 / 9:56 AM / 4 years ago

FACTBOX-Asia-Pacific new oilfields and output expansions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 24 (Reuters) - Crude production in the
Asia-Pacific is set to plateau in 2014 as projects to ramp up output
at two of the region's largest producers, Malaysia and Indonesia,
have been delayed. 
    The table below shows the oilfields and expansion projects which
will start production in 2014-2015.
    
 Location    Field          Operator     Quality  Volume  Production
                                                  (bpd)   date
 Vietnam     Dua, tie-back  Premier Oil  medium   8-10*   H1 2014
             to Chim Sao                 sweet            
 Vietnam     Thang Long -   Lam Son JOC  NA       12-15   May
             Dong Do                                      
 Australia   Balnaves       Apache Corp  light    30      end Q2
                                         sweet            2014
 Australia   Coniston,      Apache Corp  heavy    10-12   Q3 2014
             tie-back to                 sweet            
             Van Gogh                                     
 Malaysia    Gumusut-Kakap  Shell        medium   25-30   H2 2014
             (SOGT**)                    sweet    70**    2015
 Indonesia   Cepu           ExxonMobil            165***  2015
 Source: Reuters, companies, industry
 *Chim Sao will be producing about 30,000 bpd, up from
 27,000-29,000 bpd currently
 **SOGT - Sabah Oil and Gas Terminal in Kimanis bay;
 Gumusut-Kakap output to increase to 70,000 bpd in 2015
 ***Cepu is producing at 26,000-27,000 bpd; 165,000 bpd is
 peak production
 
 (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Tom Hogue)

