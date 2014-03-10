New Issue-Deutsche Bahn prices 500 mln euro 2029 bond

Mar 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Deutsche Bahn Finance
Guarantor Deutsche Bahn
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 19, 2029
Coupon 2.75 pct
Issue price 98.685
Reoffer price 98.685
Yield 2.859 pct
Spread 52 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over 74.2 basis points
Over the 4.75 pct July 2028 DBR
Payment Date March 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Societe
Generale CIB
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA (S&P),
AA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
