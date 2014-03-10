New Issue-Swedbank prices 750 mln euro 2019 bond

Mar 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Swedbank
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date March 18, 2019
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 99.776
Reoffer price 99.776
Yield 1.547 pct
Spread 52 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 87.7bp
Over the OBL #168
Payment Date March 18, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Nomura and Swedbank
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P),
A+(Fitch)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme
