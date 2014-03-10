New Issue-Noreda prices 200 mln SFR 2019 bond

Mar 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Nordea Bank
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date October 4, 2019
Coupon 0.75 pct
Issue price 100.306
Reoffer price 99.806
Yield 0.786 pct
Spread Over 17 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 48.3bp
Over the Swiss Government Bond
Payment Date April 4, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse and Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing Six
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
