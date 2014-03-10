FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-OP Mortgage Bank prices 1 bln euro 2021 bond
#Credit Markets
March 10, 2014 / 3:32 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-OP Mortgage Bank prices 1 bln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower OP Mortgage Bank

Issue Amount 1 billion euro

Maturity Date March 17, 2021

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 99.69

Reoffer price 99.69

Yield 1.547 pct

Spread 14 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 54.3 bp

Over the Jan 2021 DBR

Payment Date March 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, DZ Bank, JP Morgan and Pohjola Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) and AAA (S&P)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1045726699

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
