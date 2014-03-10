New Issue-OP Mortgage Bank prices 1 bln euro 2021 bond

Mar 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower OP Mortgage Bank
Issue Amount 1 billion euro
Maturity Date March 17, 2021
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 99.69
Reoffer price 99.69
Yield 1.547 pct
Spread 14 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 54.3 bp
Over the Jan 2021 DBR
Payment Date March 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, DZ Bank, JP Morgan and Pohjola Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) and AAA (S&P)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
