New Issue-OP Mortgage Bank prices 1 bln euro 2021 bond

Mar 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower OP Mortgage Bank

Issue Amount 1 billion euro

Maturity Date March 17, 2021

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 99.69

Reoffer price 99.69

Yield 1.547 pct

Spread 14 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 54.3 bp

Over the Jan 2021 DBR

Payment Date March 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, DZ Bank, JP Morgan and Pohjola Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) and AAA (S&P)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1045726699

