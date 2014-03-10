New Issue-BFCM prices 1.5 bln euro 2024 bond

Mar 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Banque Federative Du Credit Mutuel (BFCM)

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date March 18, 2024

Coupon 2.625 pct

Issue price 98.98

Reoffer price 98.98

Yield 2.743 pct

Spread Over 88 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 111.7 bp

Over the 1.75 pct February 2024 DBR

Payment Date March 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1045553812

