New Issue-Lansforsakringar Bank adds 300 mln SEK to 2017 FRN
#Credit Markets
March 10, 2014 / 4:51 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Lansforsakringar Bank adds 300 mln SEK to 2017 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN increased on Monday.

Borrower Länsförsäkringar Bank (L Bank)

Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date May 26, 2017

Coupon 3 month STIBOR + 74 basis points

Payment Date March 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken Capital Markets

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

The issue size will total 850 million Swedish

crown when fungible

ISIN SE0005218823

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
