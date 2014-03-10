New Issue-Bank of England prices $2 bln 2017 bond

Mar 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Bank of England

Issue Amount $2 billion

Maturity Date March 17, 2017

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 99.976

Reoffer price 99.976

Spread 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 12.25 bp

Over the 0.625 pct Feb 2017 UST

Payment Date March 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, Royal

Bank of Canada CM, Bank of America Merrill

Lynch, BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank,

Goldman Sachs International, HSBC and Morgan

Stanley.

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

Reg S ISIN XS1045278410

144A ISIN US06425YAF60

