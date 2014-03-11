FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Remy Cointreau: Losing flavour, China remains a worry
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 11, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 4 years ago

BUZZ-Remy Cointreau: Losing flavour, China remains a worry

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Any recovery in the European beverages sector is likely to sidestep Remy Cointreau as its focus on China comes back to bite.

** Remy shares have rallied 17% over the past month and have now inched up ahead of the CAC on year-to-date performance. link.reuters.com/sak57v

** Move higher has coincided with a spike in demand to borrow shares. Shares on loan as a percentage of shares outstanding has doubled since late 2013 and currently sits at just under 10%, according to Markit.

** The rally has taken P/E valuations to a rich premium over the 10-year median and just shy of the 2007 high of 25.7 times. Meanwhile estimates of forward earnings have come off sharply largely on China weakness. link.reuters.com/bak57v

** The stock ranks poorly against peers and StarMine estimates that 90% of the beverage stocks in Europe offer better relative value than Remy based on metrics such as EV/Sales, P/B and cash flow.

** The European beverage sector reported the weakest sales growth in three years in 2013, according to Bernstein, although margins improved for almost every company. Except Remy.

** Remy Cointreau insists it will keep up its efforts in China and is pinning hopes on a recovery.

Stocks Buzz is a pilot project. Please send any feedback or suggestions to vikram.subhedar@thomsonreuters.com RM: vikram.subhedar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.