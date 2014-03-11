BUZZ-Remy Cointreau: Losing flavour, China remains a worry

Any recovery in the European beverages sector is likely to sidestep Remy Cointreau as its focus on China comes back to bite.

** Remy shares have rallied 17% over the past month and have now inched up ahead of the CAC on year-to-date performance. link.reuters.com/sak57v

** Move higher has coincided with a spike in demand to borrow shares. Shares on loan as a percentage of shares outstanding has doubled since late 2013 and currently sits at just under 10%, according to Markit.

** The rally has taken P/E valuations to a rich premium over the 10-year median and just shy of the 2007 high of 25.7 times. Meanwhile estimates of forward earnings have come off sharply largely on China weakness. link.reuters.com/bak57v

** The stock ranks poorly against peers and StarMine estimates that 90% of the beverage stocks in Europe offer better relative value than Remy based on metrics such as EV/Sales, P/B and cash flow.

** The European beverage sector reported the weakest sales growth in three years in 2013, according to Bernstein, although margins improved for almost every company. Except Remy.

** Remy Cointreau insists it will keep up its efforts in China and is pinning hopes on a recovery.